MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 2,671 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.63. 3,671,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,052. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

