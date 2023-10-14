MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,617. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.10 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.