MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 7,755 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.36. 34,127,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,636,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

