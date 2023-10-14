MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.82 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $80.82 million and $24.58 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 371% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.09002355 USD and is up 160.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $51.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

