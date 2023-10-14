Nano Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Nano has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $80.41 million and approximately $997,875.05 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,868.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00230478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.13 or 0.00804390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00569080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00126011 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

