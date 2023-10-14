NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Up 75.2% in September

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,345,200 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 5,903,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.6 days.
NatWest Group Stock Down 3.3 %
RBSPF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.
NatWest Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.