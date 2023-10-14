NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Up 75.2% in September

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,345,200 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 5,903,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.6 days.

NatWest Group Stock Down 3.3 %

RBSPF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

