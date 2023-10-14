Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $66,974.47 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00151830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003877 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

