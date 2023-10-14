Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

NXPRF stock remained flat at $76.66 during midday trading on Friday. Nexans has a 1-year low of $76.66 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

About Nexans

Featured Stories

Nexans SA designs, manufactures, and sells cable systems and services in France and internationally. It operates in five segments: Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The company provides design, engineering, financing, asset management, and systems management solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, and land high voltage, as well as smart solutions for oil and gas sector.

