Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Nexans Stock Performance
NXPRF stock remained flat at $76.66 during midday trading on Friday. Nexans has a 1-year low of $76.66 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.
About Nexans
