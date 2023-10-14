NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Trading 10.6% Higher

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.37. 19,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 13,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

NGEx Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.74.

About NGEx Minerals

(Get Free Report)

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGEx Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGEx Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.