Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic Stock Performance
Shares of NPPRF remained flat at $20.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74.
Nippon Ceramic Company Profile
