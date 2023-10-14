Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic Stock Performance

Shares of NPPRF remained flat at $20.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

