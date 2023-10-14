Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.00

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 198 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 196.04 ($2.40). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.42), with a volume of 42,873 shares traded.

Northbridge Industrial Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The firm has a market cap of £55.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

Featured Articles

