Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $307.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

