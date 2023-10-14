Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 92.1% in September

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
JRS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 50,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $9.08.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
