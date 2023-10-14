Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 92.1% in September

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

JRS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 50,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,127,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1,384.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 186,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $967,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

