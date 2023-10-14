Oasis Network Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $264.43 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.24 or 0.05783043 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00034304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

