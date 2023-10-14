OMG Network One Day Volume Tops $5.16 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $62.00 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00034061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

