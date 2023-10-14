Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) versus Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Financial Contrast

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omnicom Group and Stran & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Omnicom Group presently has a consensus price target of $94.63, indicating a potential upside of 26.93%. Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 324.53%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnicom Group and Stran & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.03 $1.32 billion $6.79 10.98 Stran & Company, Inc. $65.13 million 0.30 -$780,000.00 ($0.08) -13.25

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicom Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 9.66% 41.29% 5.83% Stran & Company, Inc. -2.02% -3.41% -2.43%

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

