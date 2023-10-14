On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $101.27

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.27 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.20). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.21), with a volume of 335,034 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.31 million, a PE ratio of 9,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, insider Simon Cooper bought 2,823,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,484,998.56 ($3,041,613.90). Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

