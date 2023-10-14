OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 101,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $8.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.27. 8,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,234. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.03 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.07%. Equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

