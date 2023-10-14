Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 131.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%. Outset Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday. CL King began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

