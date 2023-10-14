Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Update

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

