Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

