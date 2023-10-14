Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 4,105,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 7.88. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $185.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

