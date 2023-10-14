Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $311.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($7.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.71) by ($3.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1,813.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

