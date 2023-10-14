Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Update

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 154,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.9 %
PKOH traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.12. 71,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.30.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Park-Ohio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 105.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.