Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Update

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 154,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.9 %

PKOH traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.12. 71,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 105.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

