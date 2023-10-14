Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 24,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Partner Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $704.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

