PayPal USD (PYUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $119.93 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $119.93 million and approximately $911,701.72 worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 119,996,540 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 119,996,540.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99935807 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,442,881.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.