Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Short Interest Update

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Perficient Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.17. 156,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32. Perficient has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $96.93.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.28 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PRFT
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
