Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Short Interest Update

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Perficient Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.17. 156,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32. Perficient has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.28 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 575.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Perficient by 188.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 815,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 532,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $26,728,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Perficient by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $125,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

