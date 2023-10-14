Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Update

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.3 days.

Shares of Pet Valu stock remained flat at $24.50 on Friday. 12,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

PTVLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

