Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

NYSE:FENG remained flat at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.85. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

