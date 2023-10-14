Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 26.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,745 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 511.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,769 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at $320,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 55,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

