Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.74

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $6.69. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 45,123 shares traded.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

