Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.8 %

Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,752. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $637.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.