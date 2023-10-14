PotCoin Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $85.91 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00230197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015184 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

