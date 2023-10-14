Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Powerbridge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217,199 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,306. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

