Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

