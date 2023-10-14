Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Prio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
About Prio
Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
