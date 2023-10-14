Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Prio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS PTRRY traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$9.69. 1,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,544. Prio has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14.

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

