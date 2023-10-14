Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

