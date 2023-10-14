Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Prysmian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRYMY traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. 23,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prysmian to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About Prysmian

(Get Free Report)

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.