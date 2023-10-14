QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Update

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 410 ($5.02) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $14.80 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

