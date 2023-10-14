Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,713,728 shares trading hands.
Quadrise Fuels International Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The company has a market capitalization of £21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.43.
About Quadrise Fuels International
Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.
