Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 128.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. 363,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

