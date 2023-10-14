QUASA Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $111,348.76 and approximately $2,277.23 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,892.60 or 1.00023830 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011313 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,684.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

