QUASA (QUA) Trading 3% Higher This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $133,038.27 and approximately $2,274.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,910.52 or 1.00064908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011313 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,684.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.