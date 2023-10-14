Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 20.20%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

