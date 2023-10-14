Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rakuten Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RKUNY

Rakuten Group Price Performance

Shares of RKUNY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,625. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 16.73%.

About Rakuten Group

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.