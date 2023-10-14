Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rakuten Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on RKUNY
Rakuten Group Price Performance
Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 16.73%.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.