Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,358,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 1,036,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,588.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of Randstad stock remained flat at $52.84 on Friday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

