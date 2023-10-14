Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in September

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 18,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 2,707,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

