Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.
Realty Income Price Performance
O traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,152. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
