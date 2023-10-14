Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 37,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 56,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.
Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 114.27% and a negative net margin of 99.33%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.
