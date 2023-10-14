Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RCON traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,668. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

